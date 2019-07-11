Laurencekirk Pairs brings in teams from across Mearns

On Sunday, July 7, Lau rencekirk Bowling Club welcomed 24 teams from around the Mearns and further afield to the annual open pairs competition sponsored by local firm, CNG Design.

The weather was cloudy and cool for most of the day, but did not affect some excellent bowling.

After three rounds the six group winners plus the two best runners-up went through to the quarter finals – Ruthrieston (Aberdeen), Kincardine O’Neil, St Cyrus, a combined Stonehaven/Bervie team and four Laurencekirk teams.

The four teams to emerge after hard fought quarter finals were Ian Neish and Bill Russell (Laurencekirk), Derek Pittendreigh and Ronnie Bruce (Kincardine O’Neil), Steve and Tracy McGillivary (Laurencekirk) and Graeme Penny (Stonehaven) with Mo Black (Bervie).

The first semi-final featured the Kincardine O’Neil pair and the Laurencekirk duo of Ian Neish and Bill Russell.

Despite scoring a four on the last end, the Laurencekirk pair just fell short by one shot – seven shots to eight.

In the second semi -final the combined Stonehaven/Bervie team raced to a 9-1 lead after five ends, and despite a comeback of five shots in the last two ends, the McGillivary’s from Laurencekirk went down 6 – 9.

In a well contested and low-scoring final, The Kincardine O’Neil team triumphed byfive shots to two.

The winners and runners-up from the competition are pictured above with CNG Design’s managing director, Chris Graham and Laurencekirk president, Margaret McNicoll.