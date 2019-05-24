Mackie U15s triumph  in their own sevens

Mackie Rugby hosted a sevens tournament for seniors, U18s, U16s and U15s at Redcloak last Saturday and Sunday.

Although the weather on Saturday left a lot to be desired, the rugby was entertaining and showed all that is good about this great game.

The senior tournament maybe lacked numbers, but certainly not skill.

As befitting the spirit of the game, both Mackie and Gordonians provided extra players for the Huntly team, who only had a bare squad of seven players.

Gordonians came out on top, showing the pace and skill which helped their 1st XV win National League 3 this past season.

The Mackie squad played some excellent sevens, showing great heart, running and tackling like lions, crawling off the field at the end with bursting lungs and legs like jelly.

The U18 tournament on Saturday was won by Deeside.

The weather on Sunday was a lot kinder and the U16 tournament was won by a strong Howe of Fife team.

Just to show the future of Stonehaven rugby is in good hands, Mackie were top dogs in the U15 tournament.

Thanks go to all the players, the referees and the organisers (thanks for the burgers, beer and music).

The seniors are due to travel up to Banff on Saturday for another sevens tournament, before calling a halt to season 2018/19.

Mackie Rugby’s trip to twin town Acheres on the outskirts of Paris the previous weekend was a great success, with a most enjoyable game ending with a 28-7 victory for the boys from Stonehaven.

Tries were scored by Andrews MacArthur and Mitchell, James Sadio and Ross Gray. Ross was also successful with all four conversions.