Mackie U16s suffer blow ahead of national final

Mackie Academy FP have been dealt a huge blow ahead of a national final with the news that one of their two pitches is now off limits.

The land which contained the ‘bottom pitch’ at Redcloak was put up for sale and the club were unsuccessful with their bid. Their lease has since been terminated, leaving Mackie with only their first team pitch.

The Mackie U16s have won through to the National U16 Youth League Cup final against Boroughmuir at Murrayfield on Sunday March 22, and are now struggling to prepare properly for a huge event in the club’s history.

To ensure the playing surface remains playable until the end of the season, all training and matches for teams other than the first team have been rearranged.

Club president Neil Foster said: “We had no contact from anyone. We have not been told who has bought the land. Then we were told to get off the land or face legal action.

“We are in the position around Stonehaven where land is in short provision – this is a real knock. We are working with the council and some local developers to find other pitches we could use.

“Despite there being a number of football teams in Stonehaven, this is a rugby town.

“It’s not just the club benefitting from our work as we have a community development officer who goes into schools to speak about fitness and nutrition, and we have invited other sports clubs to use our facilities.”

Neil continued: “The club did make a sealed bid for the land but we were informed that our bid had been beaten and we had been unsuccessful in procuring land.

“We can only assume the land containing ‘the pitch’ was sold, however we have not been formally told of any change to the landowner by the land agent or auctioneers.

“We have however been informed by the land agent of termination of our lease and we have been instructed to ‘cease all activities and vacate the land’ or face legal action.

“This is not at all good for the club and after 20 plus years of playing rugby there, this termination now causes a rather large logistical headache with even more pressure now being placed to find alternative green space for our ever growing numbers to charge about on!

“We have instructed legal counsel to act on the club’s behalf, and we are in talks with the local council, councillors and its area managers, and we are actively negotiating with other land owners to find alternative playing space.”