Sam’s fine start in European Tour qualifying

There was some great news this week for Stonehaven’s Sam Locke who won the first stage of the European Tour qualifying school with rounds of 69, 72, 66 and 65 at Golf d’Hardelot in France.

Sam was the only Scot to qualify from this venue and booked his place in the next stage which is being played from November 7-10 at venues in Spain.

On the home front, week two of the gents October Stableford got under way in almost ideal conditions and this made for some impressive scoring.

Topping the charts was Bruce Ferguson with 43 points. He started and finished his round with bogeys but in between produced some great figures with six birdies and ten pars for the other 16 holes. He finished three points ahead of Colin Polson and Iain Brattey who was Mr Consistent with 15 pars, two bogeys and one birdie. Colin on the other hand was ruing a no score at the fourth hole and some erratic putting.

The gents Wednesday Stableford also produced some good scoring with Ray Shearer coming out on top with 41 points. He managed six 3s on his card of which two were birdies at the fourth and fifth holes. Close behind was David Foote with 40 points and he was regretting a no score at the ninth which cost him dear.

Best scratch score of the day belonged to Iain Taylor with a 66. He had four birdies of which three were in a stunning inward nine of 30, despite being played into a very strong wind. Iain has shown some great consistency this season and his scores have got his handicap down to one.

The ladies winter league was again dominated by Carolyn Duncan with 26 points and she is forging a good lead after only two weeks.

October Stableford Week 2, CSS 65 - B Ferguson (2) 43pts; I Brattey (5), C Polson (15) 40; R Gilmour (11), S Mitchell (13), G McFarlane (5) 39.

Gents Wednesday Stableford, CSS 65 - R Shearer (14) 41pts; D C Foote (23) 40; A Droy (13) 39; J Findlay (18) 38; I Taylor, D Fowlie (16), A Kennedy (18), J Neal (13) 37.

Ladies 12 Hole Winter League, CSS n/a - C Duncan (12) 26 pts; J Thurlow (28) 24; W Eccles (19) 22; J Bradford (20) 21.