Stonehaven girls in medal-winning form

Sixteen girls from Stonehaven Gymnastics Club recently competed in the Scottish two-piece beginner and intermediate competition in Perth.

In the 8 Years Beginners Leona won a bronze medal in the vault. In the team event Leona, Eve and Laurana came sixth to gain a ribbon.

In the 9 Years Beginners Lyla and Lexie competed very well in their first national competition.

In the 10 Years Beginners Sienna won a silver medal on vault while the team of Sienna, Libby, Faye and Mya won a well-deserved gold medal.

In the 11 years Beginners Aleisha won a silver medal on vault and Hania came fifth on vault to gain a ribbon.

In the 12/13 years Beginners Zara gained a ribbon for sixth place on vault and Isla C came 10th on floor out of 30 girls.

In the 12/13 Intermediate Melissa was sixth overall to gain a ribbon. Maisie also competed very well in this age group against a very high standard.

In the 14+ Intermediate Isla S performed very well in an extremely tough field.

“It was a very successful day for the club,” said head coach Frances Bean. “The coaches are very proud of all the girls’ achievements after the hard work they put in.”