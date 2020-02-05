Stonehaven’s Fiona weathers the storms to claim her first hole-in-one

In this week’s winter league Stonehaven Golf Club’s participants had to contend with very gusty conditions on the Saturday and many decided that Sunday’s weather looked the better option.

No-one appeared to tell Gordon Adamson that the conditions were difficult as he scored a magnificent 41 points on the Saturday.

He had the dream start that every golfer hopes for in a round of golf covering the first three holes in three under par.

Another birdie followed at the fifth. However three bogeys in the next four holes set him back but he still managed to cover the front nine in 21 points.

The back nine was completed in level par which gave him 20 points to add to his score.

In second place was John Findlay who played in more benign conditions on the Sunday.

John covered the front nine in 20 points and was on track to get the best score of the weekend but a costly five at the par three 15th hole earned him no points.

However this didn’t dampen his spirits and he played the last three holes in level par to finish on 40 points.

In the scratch doubles it was the pairing of Kevin Riddell and Ross McAllan who finished top dogs with a final score of a six under par round of 60.

Birdies at the first, fifth and sixth holes helped them on their way with the only blemish coming at the fourth hole.

Further birdies at the 10th, 16th and 17th gave them two halves of 30 to finish three strokes ahead of Iain Taylor and Graeme McFarlane.

Scott Crabb and Charles Watt led the way in the handicap pairs with a fine nett 55 which was their best round so far in the winter league.

Whilst playing in the ladies Eclectic/Ringer, Fiona Currie had her first hole in one at the 75yd seventh hole using a pitching wedge.

Her shot was witnessed by her playing partner Rose Menzies.

There was a three way tie on 32 points at the top of the men’s senior weekly stableford with Lindsay Anderson taking first place on a countback from Raymond Shearer and Stuart Campbell.

Lindsay used his handicap well during his round and three pars on the inward half helped him claim top spot.

Raymond Shearer had a steady round playing off his ten handicap and had no less than eight pars in the fourteen holes.

Elsewhere, Following the success of Europe at the 2019 Solheim Cup, Scottish Golf has announced an expansion to its offering of Girls Golf Hubs across Scotland, with support from the event’s Golf Development Fund, VisitScotland and The R & A.

Stonehaven Golf Club has been selected as a venue and will provide girls aged 8-17 and new to golf with beginner coaching in a fun and friendly environment.

The sessions will cost £30 and run for 6 weeks, with all participants set to receive a merchandise goody bag, golf club to keep and a membership voucher that will help them continue on their golfing journey.

The sessions will run each Sunday from 19th April to 24th May from 2pm. To find out more please contact the club manager on 01569 762124.

Gents Senior 14 Hole Stableford - Lindsay Anderson (21), Raymond Shearer (10), Stuart Campbell (13) 32 pts, David Foote (17) 31, Peter Beatt (9), Brian Hunter (3) 30.

Winter League:

Singles - Go Adamson (4) 41 pts, J Findlay (14) 40, N Cattanach (9), N MacArthur (12) 39.

Scratch Pairs - K. Riddell & R. McAllan 60, I. Taylor & G. McFarlane 63, Gr. Adamson & W. Pittendreigh, S. Guzik & C. Brown 64.

Handicap Pairs - C. Watt (17) & S. Crabb (13) 55, M. Halliday (6) & S. Campbell (13), A. Duncan (8) & C. Mitchell (5), G. Taylor (8) & J. Starrs (11) 59, R. Riddell (7) / J. Riddell (14) 60.