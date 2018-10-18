An evening of country music in Aberdeen with Charlie Landsborough

Country and folk musician, and singer-songwriter Charlie Landsborough is embarking on a tour of Scotland.

And he’ll be performing at Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen, on Friday, November 2.

Charlie started singing professionally in the 1970s, although his major success did not come until 1994 with his song ‘What Colour is the Wind’.

He is one of the UK’s top country acts and is also popular in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Although he is generally recognised and categorised as a country singer, country music is only one part of his live shows and music catalogue.

Winner of ‘Best Songwriter’, ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Male Vocalist’ and ‘International Country Album’ Charlie’s talent and chart-topping records received the ultimate recognition in 2011 when he was inducted into the British Country Music Hall of Fame.

Charlie’s interest in music goes back to his childhood, growing up in Merseyside, where he was the youngest in a family of 11 children.

Charlie said: “I was always surrounded by music and my dad told me I used to sing myself to sleep when I was about three.

“He was a ballad singer billed locally as the Silver Voiced Tenor and one of my earliest recollections is of sitting on his knee at a ‘do’ and duetting with him on You Take The Tables And I’ll Take The Chairs .”

Charlie had various jobs after leaving school before becoming a teacher. While teaching, he continued to write songs and perform, with limited success, until his 1994 song ‘What Colour is the Wind’, which tells the story of a young blind child’s attempts to envision the world . It was played in Ireland after a TV appearance on RTÉ’s Kenny Live Show and the song was used as the title track of Landsborough’s first album.

Following the album’s success in Ireland, Landsborough appeared on several TV shows in the UK.

Since then, he has released 10 albums, including originals, greatest hits and double CDs of previous releases. He also has had two number one singles in the Irish pop charts, and several of his albums have topped the British country charts.

This show will feature beautiful ballads, folk, blues, country, rock ’n’ roll, pop, gospel and anthems from throughout his career.

Tickets are available from the venue box office or online at WeGotTickets