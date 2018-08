Legendary football commentator Archie Macpherson will look back over his life covering the beautiful game at the Grassic Gibbon Centre, Arbuthnott.

He will introduce his new book on Scotland in the World Cup, entitled Adventures in the Golden Age, at the event on Thursday, September 20 at 7 for 7.30pm.

Archie will be in conversation with local photographer Andy Hall.

Tickets priced £20 are available from the Grassic Gibbon Centre.