Artist’s cancer fight inspires film

A Mearns artist’s battle with cancer has inspired a short film.

Alison Chandler was diagnosed with rare abdominal cancer in 2016 and painted at least one image every few days of her home village of Johnshaven as she underwent intensive chemotherapy.

The film “Painting Myself Brave”, made last month, will be featured at the opening of an art exhibition in Johnshaven Heritage Hub.

There will be a private viewing on Tuesday, April 3, and the exhibition will run from April 4-15.

It will form part of the opening of the Aberdeenshire leg of the touring Way Through Exhibition.

The film, by award-winning director Tim Langford, is told in Alison’s own words and mixes narrative with realism.

He said: “I look for a compelling story and Alison’s story (and her character) really resonated with me.

“Her spirit, her art and her eloquence. She was willing to bare her soul.”

Alison, 60, said: “The Mearns community really helped my husband and I through some really dark days.”

The film and exhibition were brought together by a group of the artist’s friends who persuaded her that the pictures contain a message of hope and inspiration worth sharing.