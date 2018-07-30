Arts groups’ Stoney date

The Aberdeen International Festival of Youth Arts is a new platform which has seen young performers from around the country, and the world, impressing audiences across the region this week.

Dance, theatre and music events have been held in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and beyond, with the festival bringing four groups to Stonehaven this Thursday for a Showcase Evening hosted by Stonehaven Rotary Club.

Madison Boychoir, from Wisconsin, and “Poliot” Children’s Choir, from Russia, will both be performing multi-genre repertoires to showcase their choral abilities. The Madison Youth Choirs have previously performed in Aberdeen.

From the city of Zhukovsky in the Moscow region, “Poliot” have performed across the former Soviet Union and internationally, but this will mark their first visit to Scotland.

Joining the choirs at Stonehaven Town Hall at 7:30pm, will be the Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail, comprising some of the best young Scottish trad musicians, who will be coming to the festival as part of their summer tour. Crowd favourite, the Blackburn with Darwen Big Band, complete the line-up for Stonehaven.

The festival was founded this year by the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre to ensure the future of an international youth arts festival in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.