Bervie Hall art show boost from donation

Inverbervie Burgh Hall’s annual art show has received a surprise donation to help boost hall funds.

Aberdeen artist Kanita Sim has gifted four Giclee prints and greeting cards which will be sold by silent auction during the forthcoming art show week.

A former student at Aberdeen’s Gray’s School of Art, Kanita was born in Thailand and grew up with vibrant colours created in her parents’ silk factory in Bangkok.

Bervie’s long-established event, now in its 28th year, will open this Saturday and run until Sunday, April 7.

It continues to go from strength to strength and this year will see 45 artists and crafters exhibiting from the Mearns, other parts of Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, and from as far afield as Fife.

Local pupils also contribute to the show by creating art pieces which will be judged by Bervie artist John Hamilton with the winners announced on opening day.

The event is well supported by the local and wider community.

Lynne McHarg, hall secretary, said: “The committee is extremely grateful to Kanita for her generosity and support.

“The silent auction will be a great addition to our popular show and it is hoped the potential to own a lovely piece of art will draw in the crowds.”

The show will be opened at 3pm by Montrose artist John Aitken and will open daily from 11am–4pm and 6pm–8pm until 4pm on April 7.