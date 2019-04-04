‘Born for the Road’ star Nathan Carter plays Aberdeen Music Hall

Following the success of his Autumn concerts, Irish country-pop crossover star Nathan Carter is back out on his Born For The Road 2019 tour, visiting the Music Hall, Aberdeen, on Thursday, April 11.

As one of Ireland’s biggest live music acts, Nathan is becoming a household name, with tracks from the album Stayin’ Up All Night’ becoming hits, such as Wagon Wheel’ and I Wanna Dance’.

Having recently played arena shows in Ireland at the 3Arena Dublin and SSE Arena Belfast, last summer he cemented his “superstar status” performing for Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families event in Croke Park, Dublin.

Success has also been replicated in the pop charts - he’s previously beaten the likes of Drake and Beyonce to the top in Ireland, and his 2017 release Livin’ The Dream’ was no different, going straight to No. 1.

Growing up in a house where Country and Western music filled the air, Nathan was exposed to classic songs of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton.

