Comedy hotshot Fern Brady is added to Aberdeen festival line-up

Comedy fans are in line for plenty of laughs as one of the UK’s hottest stars is revealed as the first female headliner for the Aberdeen Comedy Festival.

As seen on Live from the BBC, Live from the Comedy Store, The Russell Howard Hour, and Live at the Apollo, Fern Brady will join an eclectic line-up for this year’s festival, which is running from October 3 to October 13.

Known for being totally unique and completely fearless, her new show will tackle sexuality, feminism, power, Brexit, Britishness, Scottishness and nationality, all with her caustic wit, exceptional writing and electric stage craft.

Fern is embarking on her biggest tour to date with the show debuting in Australia before heading out across the UK and Europe.

As part of that, she will perform her show Fern Brady: Power and Chaos during the Aberdeen Comedy Festival at the Lemon Tree on Thursday, October 3.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Fern is a wonderful addition to the Aberdeen Comedy Festival and we are sure she will be a hit with locals and visitors to our city alike.

“Aberdeen Inspired has big ambitions for this year’s festival and adding names like this, alongside previously announced acts like Ben Elton, Daniel Sloss, Count Arthur Strong and Jimeoin reinforces our commitment to delivering a world class event.

“Aberdeen is establishing itself as a destination of choice and with our festival scene growing in stature, there’s never been a better time to enjoy everything the city has to offer.”

Featured in Vogue as one of the Top 5 Female Comedians as well as the Telegraphs Top 5 young comedians to watch, Fern’s career has gone stratospheric in the last 18 months.

“She’s had viral success with her BBC Life Lessons, stormed the Australian comedy scene and supported Frankie Boyle and Katherine Ryan on tour.

Aberdeen Comedy Festival will run at a multitude of city venues, bars and clubs over the course of 11 days from Thursday, October 3, until Sunday, October 13.

It will continue to shine a spotlight on local talent as well as showcasing the best acts on both the national and international comedy circuit.

The festival has been organised and promoted in its entirety by Aberdeen Inspired since 2016 with support from The McGinty’s Group Scotland and Balmoral Group.

For more information go to Aberdeen Comedy Festival