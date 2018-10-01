Full steam ahead for final event of season at Alford attraction

14 steam engines are due to take part
Bon Accord Steam Engine Club and the Grampian Transport Museum have again joined forces to stage Steam @ Alford in the museum’s arena this Sunday (October 7).

It will bring the curtain down on the season at the visitor attraction.

Organisers are confident of an impressive line-up of at least 14 steam engines which will arrive from throughout the North-east.

A feature of the event will be the chance for visitors to become involved with the vehicles and their enthusiastic crews.

Steam @ Alford runs from 11am to 4pm with activities from noon.

For youngsters there will be various inflatables and rides, and numerous options for refreshments.