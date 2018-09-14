Get hands on at Eureka Day

Youngsters are being invited to take part in interactive activities at TechFest’s STEM-filled day at the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill and The Barn in Banchory this Sunday (September 16).

Forming part of TechFest’s Eureka Series, the Eureka Day, sponsored by Chevron, is split across two locations, providing visitors with the chance to get hands-on experiences during workshops between 10am and 4pm.

Young people aged three to 12 will have the opportunity to learn about STEM through a variety of interesting talks, puzzles and problem-solving challenges with a special Toddlefest for under threes at the Bettridge Centre.

TechFest is an Aberdeen-based charity which engages young people in the four main STEM subjects and encourages them to follow a career which utilises these skills by demonstrating that they are both fun and relevant in day to day life.

At the Betteridge Centre there will be a variety of STEM activities, including a show by Live Wire Productions which will explore the science behind the human windpipe and lungs in Who Says I’m a Windbag!

TechFest will be hosting workshops such as Wild About Maths, where visitors can undertake puzzles and challenges inspired by the natural world.

The Eureka Day at the Barn in Banchory will also host STEM workshops such as the TechFest Dome, where visitors will learn what makes day and night in a unique environment under the dome.

The show demonstrates how the sun moves during the day and how to identify constellations in the night sky.