Join a sing-a-long tea at Pittodrie

The walls of Pittodrie Stadium will be alive with music this December, as food and event specialists Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events prepares to host an Afternoon Tea with a twist.

The stadium’s catering partner is launching a sing-along festive tea on Saturday, December 23, with all-singing waiting staff serving a special array of Christmas themed fayre.

The afternoon tea, which will feature mini yule logs, mince pies and turkey & cranberry sandwiches, is priced at £20 per person with under-fives going free.

Debra Lorimer, sales manager for Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events at Pittodrie Stadium, said: “This is a special one-off event which we hope will really get guests in the mood for the festive season.

"Our singing waiting staff will be performing a number of well-known Christmas movie songs, as well as some more traditional carols, as they welcome and serve guests.

“Our younger diners will be encouraged to dress up in their favourite Christmas outfits or costumes and everyone is free to sing along. This is a perfect festive event for the whole family to enjoy.”

To book, contact the sales team on 01224 650445 or email salesaberdeen@sodexo.com