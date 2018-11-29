MacFloyd play Everything Under the Sun at Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree

Scotland’s own version of Pink Floyd are returning to the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen with their latest tour.

The eight-piece band will be playing the North-east venue on Saturday, December 1.

After the success of last years tour, where the band performed the complete Animals album, they thought it would be good to have a mixed set in 2018.

This year’s tour is titled ‘Everything Under Ther Sun’, a phrase that appears a few times in Pink Floyd music. MacFloyd will include songs from 1971’s Meddle, all the way up to 1994’s Division Bell, with a lot more in between.

So fans can expect a show that spans 45 years of the timeless music of Pink Floyd, including favourites from The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and many more.

In a show lasting over two hours the fans will also see an impressive light and laser display alongside stunning visual effects.

MacFloyd pride themselves on performing everything live – as it should be. The only thing you’ll hear during a Mac Floyd performance that is not live are the samples/sound effects from the various Floyd songs.

MacFloyd play The Lemon Tree on Saturday, December 1. For tickets see Aberdeen Performing Arts website