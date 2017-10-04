North East businesses join forces to boost museum campaign

An historic country house and popular function band are showing their support for The Gordon Highlanders Museum fundraising campaign by offering their services to put on an event in aid of the museum.

The fundraising campaign which was launched in May has to date raised over £130,000. Whilst it is an impressive sum in such a short amount of time, a target of £300,000 is needed to secure the museum’s future.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive said: "When people think of fundraising they automatically think we are looking for donations, however we equally welcome offers of services, as they enable us to raise money in a different way.

"I have been humbled that organisations have offered their time and services to support the museum. For example last month, the Granite City Brass Band put on a fantastic open air concert in the gardens which was well attended and very enjoyable. Without the bands’ generosity it would not be possible for us to arrange such a fantastic event."

Peter Walker, general manager of Meldrum House Hotel was saddened to hear that the 5-star museum attraction had been so badly affected by the downturn in the oil sector. Recognising this, he offered to help by hosting a fundraising event at the hotel.

When ‘The Limit’, the North East’s premier function band also offered their services the idea of a fundraising ceilidh was formed.

John Duncan, musician and lead singer said: "We’re really looking forward to performing a mixture of traditional ceilidh music and covers; it promises to be a great evening to help the museum raise much needed funds."

The ceilidh will take place on Saturday, November 3 at 7pm at Meldrum House Hotel, Old Meldrum.

Tickets are priced at £20 each and include a stovies supper. With such good quality entertainment this is great value for money as the luxurious mansion house, located in the peaceful countryside of Aberdeenshire, is synonymous with high class weddings and events.

Tickets can be purchased at www.gordonhighlanders.com/eventtickets or from the museum’s reception, open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm on Viewfield Road.