Once more Into the Valley as The Skids play Aberdeen gig

More than 40 years after bursting on to the music scene, punk band The Skids are enjoying something of a revival.

The band – formed by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson and Tom Kellichan in their home town of Dunfermline in 1977 – briefly reformed in 2007 to mark the 30th anniversary.

But it was 2017 when The Skids re-emerged properly, celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary with an extensive reunion tour of the UK and Ireland, and then going on to release ‘Burning Cities’, their first studio in more than three decades.

The current line-up of Richard Jobson, Bill Simpson, Mike Baillie, Bruce Watson and Jamie Watson are touring again this year, including a gig at The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, on Friday, June 14.

It all started for The Skids back in 1977. After releasing an independent single, the band were give radio airtime by John Peel, supported The Clash in concert and then were signed to Virgin Records in 1978.

Their first singles were ‘Sweet Surburbia’, ‘The Saints are Coming’ and ‘Into the Valley’ – the latter reaching the UK Top 10 in early 1979.

Their seminal debut album ‘Scared to Dance’ came out in 1979 and was quickly followed by two chart singles – ‘Masquerade’ and ‘Working for the Yankee Dollar’.

Both singles were taken from the Bill Nelson (Be Bop Deluxe) produced second album ‘Days in Europa’. The album also featured new member Rusty Egan, of Rich Kids and Visage fame, after the departure of Tom Kellichan.

The band released two more albums – ‘The Absolute Game’ (1980) and ‘Joy’ (1981) – before splitting.

Stuart Adamson went on to have worldwide success with his new band Big Country.

Their brief return in 2007 to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary featured performances at T in the Park and in Dunfermline.

Ten years on, and they were celrbating the 40th anniversary with a more extensive tour, and since then, well, they’ve just kept going ...

The Skids are playing The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen on Friday, June 14, at 8pm. For tickets, go to Aberdeen Performing Arts