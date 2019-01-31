Reginald D Hunter heads to Aberdeen to celebrate 20 years on UK comedy scene

Celebrating his 20th anniversary as a comedian living and performing in the UK, Reginald D Hunter will visit Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday, June 1, with his highly-anticipated new show.

Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fan base that spans the generations. His appearances on television have included Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and its equally successful follow up Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The Border, both of which documented the growth of American popular song.

Reginald has been in the UK for over two decades and in that time he has become one of the UK comedy industry’s best-known performers for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality. His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial, but it is always meticulously thought out and he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on, even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

His highly popular debut DVD – Reginald D Hunter Live – was one of the top sellers in the DVD comedy charts as was his follow up DVD – Reginald D Hunter: In The Midst of Crackers.

Steven Miln, Aberdeen Performing Arts cultural programme manager, said: “Reginald D Hunter is a brilliant addition to our Music Hall opening season – and with 20 years in the business under his belt, this is sure to be a great show.”

Tickets for Reginald D Hunter: Facing the Beast are available online at Aberdeen Performing Arts or from the box office on (01224) 641122 or in person at the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre or the Lemon Tree.