Rehearsals underway for Ury Players panto

Ury Players are busy rehearsing for this year’s pantomime ‘Puss In Boots’ which will be staged at Stonehaven Town Hall from December 6 to 9.

Tickets can be purchased from November 4 at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ury players. Booking forms can be obtained from The Rose Bowl, Barclay Street, Stonehaven. In addition members will be in attendance at the Rosebowl on Saturdays starting on the 4th to assist with the purchasing of tickets.

Stonehaven Rotary Club will be running a bar at some performances and there will also be a tuck shop at all five performances. All profits from these will be for local charities.