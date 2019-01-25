SNJO play the music of Count Basie and Duke Ellington at Aberdeen Music Hall.

It’s time to swing again, as the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra (SNJO) celebrates jazz legends Count Basie and Duke Ellington.

The music, personas and creativity of royal maestros Basie and Ellington propelled countless jazz musicians through decades of ambition, war, achievements, and awe-inspiring jazz. Nevertheless, there were career milestones that stood out as exemplary.

The SNJO have selected two landmark recordings for their concert at the Music Hall, Aberdeen, on Friday, February 1, at 7.30pm – Count Basie’s The Atomic Mr Basie (1958), and Duke Ellington’s Black, Brown and Beige (1944).

The SNJO are well accustomed to playing historic suites in full, and past performances have showcased Ellington’s works including Magnolia Suite, Toot’s Suite, Nut Cracker Suite, Peer Gynt Suite, Deep South Suite, and Far East Suite.

Now, for the first time in the SNJO’s 23-year history, The Atomic Mr Basie and Black, Brown and Beige will be heard in concerts, and will trigger an inescapable chain reaction of feet tapping and heads bobbing.

For tickets and more details, see the SNJO website