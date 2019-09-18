Aberdeen date for Stereophonics

Stereophonics have unveiled details of a 2020 UK Arena tour, including an Aberdeen date.

The Welsh rockers will appear at P&J Live on Tuesday, March 10.

Louise Stewart, the venue’s head of entertainment, said: “We are excited to welcome Stereophonics back to Aberdeen to perform at our new arena here at P&J Live.

“The band always brings a great crowd and we can’t wait to hear their new material.

“We look forward to Stereophonics delivering another great performance for their North-east fans.”

General tickets go on sale on Friday, September 27, at 9am from pandjlive.com.