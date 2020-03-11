Funbox ‘zooms’ in for Portlethen showtime

It’s time to slip on the spandex, clip on the capes and head up, up and away as Funbox returns to Portlethen.

The new show, ‘How to be a Superhero!’, will zoom into Portlethen Academy on Saturday, March 28.

Funbox is the idea of Gary Coupland, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod who admit they were having far too much fun working together and entertaining families in Scotland and beyond to say goodbye when the Singing Kettle closed in 2015.

Gary, who was the Singing Kettle’s music man for 32 years, said: “We wanted to carry on, not just for us but kids who loved coming to see us and the parents and grandparents who wanted to take their children.

“It seemed like too important a thing to let go.”

This year marks a milestone for Funbox who recently celebrated their fifth birthday at Glasgow SEC.

They filmed their 11th DVD ‘Jungle Party’ exactly five years to the date of their first show, ‘Pirates and Princesses’ on March 1.

The Portlethen show is from 1-3.30pm and tickets are on sale from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com or by calling 01224 641122.