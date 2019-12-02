Simple Minds announce Aberdeen gig

Simple Minds have added an Aberdeen date to next year’s world tour.

The Scots rockers will appear at P&J Live on Thursday, August 13.

Jim Kerr and the band are celebrating 40 years in the business.

The frontman, who founded the group with guitarist Charlie Burchill, said: “Simple Minds are different now. We’re not a stock rock band, but we haven’t changed our line-up to be cool.

“We’ve done it because it’s great to have so many amazing players on board.

“I’m grateful for the career we’ve had, but I’m mad enough to think we can still hit new levels.

“This is what we do – write, record and play live.”

General tickets go on sale on Friday, December 6, at 10am from pandjlive.com.