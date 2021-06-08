Space: the final frontier for Scotland's virtual MoonWalk

Not content with conquering earth, MoonWalk Scotland's achievements are being celebrated in space now too!

Whilst walkers may not be uniting in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park, they will be taking its funky disco theme far and wide.

People of all ages and abilities will be stepping out in towns and villages across Scotland.

With four different distances – 6.55 miles, 13.1 miles, 26.2 miles and 52.4 miles – there really is something for everyone, from the absolute novice to the seasoned professional.

And they’ll all be walking towards raising £1 million for cancer services across the country.

Nina Barough, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, said: “Covid-19 cannot stop cancer and it’s not stopping us. I’m so excited that we are gathering such wonderful support and that supporters are uniting in their own areas, for our first daytime virtual MoonWalk Scotland.

“We are thrilled that fundraisers can now walk together in small groups, creating the wonderful camaraderie that brings, and to help raise £1 million of much needed funds.

"Due to the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on those living with cancer, this will allow us to continue providing vital support where it is needed most, to frontline cancer services.”

This week, in a mission like no other, a special space bra has also been launched to celebrate Walk the Walk’s iconic event.

The bra has been designed by Boadicea Design, in collaboration with the UK Space Agency and Association for Science and Discovery Centres.

Based on the Sokul Suit worn by astronauts going to the International Space Station, it has been signed by astronaut Tim Peake.

Tim said: "There may be more in common between Walk the Walk and space than you might think.

"On the International Space Station, we have been researching cancer therapies such as microencapsulation – enabling targeted delivery for effective treatment and fewer side effects.

"Walk the Walk is a fantastic charity and I'm delighted to support its valuable work."

Weirdly enough, lingerie firm Playtex had a hand in helping to make the first ever spacesuits!

The initial designs were too rigid and bulky, leading NASA on a mission to find a solution.

This was found at Playtex where seamstresses were asked to help manufacture softer, more flexible Apollo spacesuits.

Alison ‘Bod’ Stephenson, of Boadicea Design, is now delighted to be helping with another mission entirely.

She said: “As a designer and maker I have produced a number of Sokul Suit ‘replica’ costumes, in partnership with the UK Space Agency and Association for Science and Discovery Centres.

“These were first used to promote exhibitions in science centres across the UK when astronaut Tim Peake travelled to the International Space Station in December 2015.

"Taking colours and details from the Sokul Suit design, I created the Space Bra Outfit. It has been a fun project with a serious message.

"I’m delighted to support Walk the Walk and help raise awareness of breast cancer.”

Decorated bras are the unique and fun trade-mark of MoonWalks and have been instrumental in Walk the Walk raising over £134 million for vital breast cancer causes and research.

Women and men proudly wear decorated bras as they take on their midnight challenges.

For the virtual MoonWalk this Saturday, walkers are carrying on the tradition by decorating their bras and many will be wearing them attached to their bumbags.