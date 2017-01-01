Kincardineshire Observer

MP and MSPs against business rates hike

Politics
Emma Steeley from Portlethen will shave all of her hair off for charity on March 6.

Portlethen woman Emma is going “Bald for Bairns”

News
Sheila Howarth, owner of the Belvedere Hotel in Stonehaven.

Business rates hike: “We need action”

Politics
Review of legal aid system launched

Politics

News

Vacancy for board of national park authority

Environment

ScotRail reward patient passengers with a ‘free week’

Politics 2
CTA
Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop.

Scottish history sparks tourism rise

Business
Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Dan McFarland meets the media ahead of their game against Munster. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS/SRU

Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

More Sport 3

Scott aims for peak performance at Winter Games

More Sport

Mackie Netballers Defeat Robert Gordons at Aberdeen Beach Match

More Sport

Hive out of Scottish Cup as Greenock go through

Football

Stonehaven Judo coach called up to British Masters Squad

More Sport

District Football Team call up for Marykirk twins

Football

Stonehaven Judo Club to celebrate 35th birthday

More Sport
Sandi Thom

Sandi Thom coming to Stonehaven Town Hall

Whats on
Peter Capaldi as the Doctor

POLL: Who is your favourite Doctor Who?

Arts
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Guests at the Stonehaven Fatherland Burns Club Supper

Fatherland Burns Club Burns Supper

Lifestyle

Take a trip back to your childhood in our trivia quiz

Lifestyle
‘UK must follow Scotland’s lead on bowel cancer’

Health
BHF is calling on people to take part in DECHOX fundraising this March.

Third of Scottish workforce has ditched the diet

News
New research has revealed that 1 in 5 Britons have bumped into someone that they know whilst abroad on their holidays, with the Canary Islands being one of the top places to do so.

Holidaying In The Canaries Increases Your Chances of Bumping Into Someone You Know

News
Gordon Cruden with the cross which will be carried on a 600-mile route around Scotland.

News

Edinburgh trams inquiry public hearings to start in September

Scottish News