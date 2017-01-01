Kincardineshire Observer

Search

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

News
The latest research by leading online estate agent, eMoov.co.uk, has revealed that family factors such as marriage, divorce and having kids are still the biggest influences behind us moving house.

Family Factors are Still the Largest Influence When Moving House

News
New research has revealed that 1 in 5 Britons have bumped into someone that they know whilst abroad on their holidays, with the Canary Islands being one of the top places to do so.

Holidaying In The Canaries Increases Your Chances of Bumping Into Someone You Know

News
Sunny spells
6c
5c

Go wild at The MoonWalk Scotland jungle theme

Health

Ruby ball in memory of mum Caroline

Health

Flood protection public hearing to take place in March

News

North East Food & Drink awards

Business

‘UK must follow Scotland’s lead on bowel cancer’

Health
Areas of Aberdeenshire were badly hit during Storm Frank last winter.

£2 million to tackle storm damage

Politics
Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Dan McFarland meets the media ahead of their game against Munster. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS/SRU

Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

More Sport 2

Scott aims for peak performance at Winter Games

More Sport

Mackie Netballers Defeat Robert Gordons at Aberdeen Beach Match

More Sport

Hive out of Scottish Cup as Greenock go through

Football

Stonehaven Judo coach called up to British Masters Squad

More Sport

District Football Team call up for Marykirk twins

Football

Stonehaven Judo Club to celebrate 35th birthday

More Sport
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Skateraw Fair has been a regular fixture in Newtonhill for over 30 years

Skateraw Fair appeal

Arts
Is the traditional family mealtime a thing of the past?

Is technology to blame for the demise of the dinner table?

Lifestyle

Quiz: How well do you know Robert Burns?

Lifestyle
‘UK must follow Scotland’s lead on bowel cancer’

‘UK must follow Scotland’s lead on bowel cancer’

Health
New research has revealed that 1 in 5 Britons have bumped into someone that they know whilst abroad on their holidays, with the Canary Islands being one of the top places to do so.

Holidaying In The Canaries Increases Your Chances of Bumping Into Someone You Know

News
Vote: What’s your favourite Christmas film?

Vote: What’s your favourite Christmas film?

Lifestyle
Davy Crabb Memorial Trophy Winners

Over £3000 raised for Davy Crabb Foundation

Football
1 time only print license in publication - permission is not granted to store and reuse again unless pre-agreed before publication by Iain McDonagh Photography. License does not include use on website, this will be a further charge.

Goodness, gracious, great balls of fire!

News
WORK on the local cliffs.

HM Coastguard seeks volunteers

News