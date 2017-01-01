Kincardineshire Observer

Search

Scottish mountain safety scheme for students is expanded

News
The average child is making cups of tea or coffee by age 7, helping with the ironing by age 10 and even running their own baths aged 8.

First chores of British children revealed

News
Grandparents are shaping their grandchildrens childhoods by sharing their experiences. A Grandpa and his grandson crafting wooden toys together in a workshop.

Life skills passed on by grandparents in Scotland

News
Light sleet showers
6c
0c

How much will a mid-life crisis cost?

News

The health implications of fuel poverty in Scotland revealed in new report

News

The Caravan Club reveals boost to Scottish economy

Business
12% of dogs in Scotland are not walked daily.

Pet owners told to skip the treats and hit the streets

News
Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Dan McFarland meets the media ahead of their game against Munster. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS/SRU

Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

More Sport 3

Scott aims for peak performance at Winter Games

More Sport

Mackie Netballers Defeat Robert Gordons at Aberdeen Beach Match

More Sport

Hive out of Scottish Cup as Greenock go through

Football

Stonehaven Judo coach called up to British Masters Squad

More Sport

District Football Team call up for Marykirk twins

Football

Stonehaven Judo Club to celebrate 35th birthday

More Sport
Sandi Thom

Sandi Thom coming to Stonehaven Town Hall

Whats on
Peter Capaldi as the Doctor

POLL: Who is your favourite Doctor Who?

Arts
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Some parents are struggling to balance household chores with quality time for their children.

Parents taking more time for chores than children

Lifestyle
The Royal Lochnagar Distillery will be one of 12 facilities open during International Scotch Day.

Launch of first International Scotch Day

Lifestyle
Bands from schools across Scotland will compete in Edinburgh next month.

Championships attract record entry

Lifestyle
The average child is making cups of tea or coffee by age 7, helping with the ironing by age 10 and even running their own baths aged 8.

First chores of British children revealed

News
BHF is calling on people to take part in DECHOX fundraising this March.

Third of Scottish workforce has ditched the diet

News
Portlethen Academy is one of several Aberdeenshire schools who are looking for staff.

There are not enough teachers to go around

News
A group of students at the summit of Cairngorm.

Scottish mountain safety scheme for students is expanded

News