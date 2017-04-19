It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on tis week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday April 17th, 1992

Motorists will have to think twice about where they park on Stonehaven streets in future - because a full-time traffic warden is now on duty in the town.

Locally-based Grampian Police Inspector Charles Milne tld community councillors on Tuesday that the warden would operate within the District - meaning that he would be looking out for illegal parking offences not just in Stonehaven, but also in Laurencekirk, Banchory and other towns throughout the area.

On another parking issue, Regional Councillor George Swapp reported that yellow “no parking” lines were to be put down on both sides of the bridge over the Carron water at Bridgefield.

Parking in the area has increasingly posed problems for motorists in Stonehaven - and parking on the bridge, which seems to have been encouraged by placing new telephone kiosks there, makes egress from Cameron Street by vehicles, and buses in particular, very hazardous, as parked vehicles cut down their line of vision to the South.

***

Councillor Fred Brand compared traffic travelling on Lily Loch Road these days to racing cars at the Brands Hatch circuit. Another month had passed and nothing had been done about erecting road signs of any kind there. “Something has to be done to stop the speedsters, or there will be an accident” he warned.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday April 21st, 1967

The new Mackie Academy will not be big enough to cope with the increase in the number of pupils following the raising of the school-leaving age and the intake from rural schools, and another school will have to be built.

This shock news was given to Kincardine Education Committee on Wednesday, when it was decided to meet representatives of the National Building Agency to go into the question of another building. “This is a very curious situation,” commented Captain J. Davidson, chairman. “Here we are speaking about building another school before the new academy is even built.” The matter came up when the committee discussed a circular from the agency asking information about proposed extensions by May. The agency is a consortium of contractors appointed by the Scottish Education Department to build school extensions. “In our case it is not an extension we want built but another school,” said Captain Davidson. He said that the new Mackie Academy, which had taken about five years to get off the ground, was planned to take 830 pupils - and what they now needed was a building to hold another 400 pupils. Mr C. A. Nicol, county architect, said the completion of the new academy was expected for the start of the new session in 1969. The building of this proposed school would have to be carried out while the new academy was also being built.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday April 19th, 1917

Laurencekirk Town Council had an unusual experience on Thursday last, when it fell to the members’ lot to receive a deputation from the newly formed Ratepayers’ Association.

The manner in which the Council conduct their public business has given rise to a good deal of comment and criticism in the burgh, and there is no doubt that the members of the Association have the great majority of the responsible citizens behind them in their demand that the iniquitous “committee” system as parctised by the Council, should be abolished.

The Council on Thursday was in a high and mighty mood, and curtly refused to have anything to do with the business. Now that there is a properly constituted Association, however, the matter is not likely to rest where it does at present, and we hear rumours that if matters do not improve some of the gentlemen composing the Council who expressed themselves in such defiant terms on Thursday, will be called upon to resign.

***

Since last week the weather has again been a mere repetition of the snowy and blustering days to which we have lately had to try to become accustomed. Scarcely a morning has passed when a shivery first look out of the window did not reveal a coating of white on the ground or swirling snowflakes filling the air.