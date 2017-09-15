Party leaders rally round to support cancer charity

Party leaders from across Scotland’s political spectrum are in the pink to support women with breast cancer and to encourage the public to back a major campaign.

Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson, Alex Rowley, Willie Rennie and Patrick Harvie modelled a collection of fabulous pink outfits as part of Breast Cancer Now’s annual Wear it Pink event in the Scottish Parliament ahead of the charity’s fund-raiser on Friday, October 20.

Now in its 16th year, Wear it Pink calls on thousands of people across the country to dig out their favourite, eye-catching pink clothes and accessories and to make a much-needed donation, to help Breast Cancer Now achieve its mission that, by 2050, everybody who develops the disease will live. Wear it Pink has so far raised £30 million to fund world-class research into breast cancer.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers in Scotland and it continues to take lives. We must find a way to beat this disease. The Scottish Government will play its full part in making sure that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live. To achieve this ambition all of us need to work together.

“By taking part in wear it pink we are united against breast cancer. This campaign will help fund Breast Cancer Now’s cutting-edge research – moving us closer to understanding breast cancer, preventing it, treating it and ultimately stopping it taking lives.”

Ruth Davidson, Scottish Conservatives leader, also said that breast cancer is at a tipping point and while more women are surviving, even more are being diagnosed.

She continued: “Every year around 1,000 people still die from breast cancer in Scotland. By taking part in wear it pink you can help to fund cutting-edge research into finding new ways to help prevent, detect and treat this disease. It’s a privilege to be a part of this campaign.”

Alex Rowley, interim leader of the Scottish Labour Party, said: “By supporting research we can make a real difference for people with breast cancer, both now and in the future. On Friday, October 20 I’ll be pulling on some pink to support Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving research. It’s a simple ask that could save lives so I would like to urge others to join me and wear it pink.”

Patrick Harvie, co-convener of the Scottish Green Party, said: “Anyone can take part in wear it pink - at home, work, or at school. It’s an easy way to raise money for Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving research and to make a real difference to those affected by this disease.

“I’m proud to play a part in funding research that could stop this disease in its tracks.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie also said that the charity’s campign presents an ideal opportunity to raise awareness and vital funds for research.

He added: “It’s a great event that brings people together in the common goal of working towards stopping this awful disease. I’ll be supporting Wear it Pink on Friday, October 20 and I hope that it will encourage others to get involved too.”

Mary Allison, Breast Cancer Now’s director for Scotland, said: “I would like to thank party leaders in Scotland for coming together again to support wear it pink.

“While huge progress has been made in improving survival, almost 1,000 women a year in Scotland still die from this disease. These women are not a statistic – they leave behind a huge void in the lives of those who have known and loved them. Breast cancer is a devastating disease that we must tackle together.

“By working collaboratively with strength, energy and conviction we will realise our ambition that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live – and live well.”

Supporters of the campaign can find more information and register at www.wearitpink.org