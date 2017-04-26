This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Leader archive of April 1992.

It shows Portlethen Cub Scouts, with Hamish Reid, John Doig and Philip Snodgrass in the foreground, proudly displaying their Adventure Crest certificates, the highest award achievable in the movement.

Do you recognise any of the faces in this photograph?

