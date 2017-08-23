This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Mearns leader archive of 1967.

It was taken at a concert in Fordoun Public School in aid of Redmyre School funds.

The five pupils who took part are pictured, l-r: Robert Cattanach, Sandy Watson, John Thomson, Alan Watson and George Spark.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

