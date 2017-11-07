Police issue warning over WhatsApp money-off voucher scam

Nearly New Sale in Auchenblae It is time for the latest in a string of Nearly New Sales run by Isabelle Riddoch and Gillian Milne of Auchenblae. The next sale will be held on Saturday, March 2, between 9 - 11am at Auchenblae Village Hall. The sale will follow the usual format and on offer will be a wide variety of nearly new toys, games, books, puzzles, sports and musical equipment, clothing and nursery equipment. Pretty much anything your young ones from 0-16 years could desire! This is the sixth year the sales have been running and, over time, they have attracted a very loyal -and growing- band of buyers, sellers and volunteer helpers. The sales represent an opportunity for parents, grandparents, family friends and local toddler/children’s groups to buy very good quality equipment, in great condition at excellent prices; a real boost in the current climate when we are all “watching the pennies”. The girls hope to support a number of local good causes on this occasion and would urge you to come along on the day to support the event and grab some bargains. The girls generally run three sales a year. One in March, the next around Aug/Sept and the last one in time for Christmas in November. Should you wish information on becoming a seller or helper at this or future sales, please get in touch with the girls on the contact details below: Gillian Milne - 01561-320685/gillianmilne129@btinternet.com Isabelle Riddoch -01561-320759/isabelle.riddoch@btinternet.com