Rotarians put the stone in Stonehaven

Stonehaven Residents and visitors arriving by train in the past week may have noticed something new beside the entrance to the Station Car Park.

A large granite stone is now in place with the words “Welcome to Stonehaven” and the Rotary Badge.

The “Big Stane” project has been some time in the planning by Stonehaven Rotary Club with Club Member Bill Allan taking on the task of seeing the project through form the initial planning to installation.

First task was to identify and gain appropriate permissions for a suitable site for the stone. Once this had been done, the piece of stone itself was selected and engraved. It was then transported to Stonehaven and Rotary Club member provided storage for it at his business premises, Groundwater Lift trucks, until it was ready to be put in position.

The site for the stone was prepared by local man Jim Cattenach and local firm GPH helped lift the stone into position. Stonehaven Rotary Club is grateful to all those who provided assistance at no cost to enable the stone to be installed.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club commented: “We know that visitors often comment on the warm welcome they get in the town. Now it’s official. Visitors and residents are welcomed to our town every time they walk past the stone!”