£5,000 raised in memory of Alex

Team AJ led by Linda Johnstone, the widow of late MSP Alex Johnstone who died in December, were among 250 participants of the Moonwalk organised by Cancer Research UK, which was held in Montrose recently.

Collectively team ‘AJ’ - made up of Linda, daughter Christine Watson and friends Shirley Burnett and karen Anderson - have raised almost £5,000 for the charity in a bid to heighten public awareness of the disease.

Linda said, ‘Alexs illness was so sudden, he had no debilitating symptoms until September, when an abdominal discomfort made him seek an appointment at our GP practice. Investigations diagnosed him on October 26 with a bowel tumour which had spread into his liver. Alexs time was very short, the disease spread very quickly, he had excellent palliative care at home and at K C Hospital until his death on December 7.’

‘Alex was a big man – in every sense of the word, he has left a huge hole, not only in our lives personally , but also in his work - he loved being an MSP and he would have been in his element just now with the general election on the horizon. This years ‘Stonehaven Big Quiz’ being held in the Town Hall on June 23 is to be in aid of MacMillan – the Stonehaven nurses helped with Alexs care at home. This should be a fun evening, and I would urge people to make up a team and come along.”

Linda added, ‘Lastly, I would like to thank the many people who have contributed financially and to the support that we as a family have been given since Alexs untimely death’.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/AlexJohnstone61