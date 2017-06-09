Long service at Macphie

Five employees at Glenbervie food ingredients manufacturer Macphie are celebrating a combined long-service achievement of over 100 years this month, including Chairman Alastair Macphie, who has been at the company for 30 years.

Head baker Alan Leith and production team leader Eric Cain have also been at the company for 30 years.

Bringing the total number of years up to 135 is farm manager John Lohoar (25 years) and Leslie Syme (20 years) who is based at Macphie’s Tannochside site near Glasgow.

Macphie employs over 300 people across its two sites and has second and third generation employees, as well as many members of the same family in its ranks.

Alastair Macphie said, “Our employee-led values form the foundation of our culture and are embedded in our training and development. We’re committed to cultivating a diverse, rewarding culture that encourages our people to develop to their fullest potential.”

This is something that is echoed by Alan, as he explained, “You can’t beat being part of a family-owned company where the passion of our people is our greatest strength. The company supports and encourages you to learn, grow and succeed. When I started in the Quality Control bakery at Macphie in 1987, we didn’t have nearly as many employees, it really is amazing to watch how the company has grown over the years. I had just finished my bakery exams and was delighted to get a ‘temporary’ position. I must have made a fairly good impression as 30 years on I am still here.”