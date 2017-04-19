Serving up ‘Stonehaven on a plate’

A Stonehaven woman has begun an online crusade championing local businesses in the town, and encouraging residents to shop and eat locally.

Kerry Allan (36), who has lived in the town for 15 years, is behind social media campaign called Stonehaven on a Plate, which has been gathering followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Kerry shares photos of produce available locally, news, articles updates from restaurants and the popular behind the scenes interviews with local business owners in her ‘Faces behind the Places’ feature.

She said: “Given the current climate I feel this campaign has even more importance for our town. Not only is it aimed at our residents eating better, fresher food for less than trips to the supermarkets but also supporting the amazing businesses we have here”.

Stonehaven on a Plate also champions the monthly Farmers Market which brings a vast array of produce to our Town Square. They bring fresh locally grown vegetables, meats, cheeses, bread, fish and condiments.

Kerry hopes that this campaign will be successful in translating her passion into action, reminding people about what’s on their doorstep before shopping elsewhere, and coming up with food plans and recipes that show how easy it is to buy local produce.

She added: “I want to give our community a fresh look into how lucky we are to live where we do and have so much choice when eating fresh food.”

If you would like more information or to feature on the page you can contact Kerry on stonehavenonaplate@gmail.com