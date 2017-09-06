Taking steps toward a more inclusive community

A Stonehaven children’s shop has been praised for making special arrangements to cater for children with additional support needs.

Stepping Stones, which is primarily a shoe shop but also provides a haircutting service for children, will open their shop on Sunday, September 24 by appointment for one customer at a time, in a bid to provide a relaxing environment for some youngsters who may find the shopping for shoes extremely stressful.

In a post on their Facebook page, the shop said: “Has your child struggled with shopping environments? Sensory overload causing meltdowns?

“Are you dreading shopping for that much needed pair of new shoes? Would your child benefit from a quiet and calm shopping experience? Or maybe your child would benefit from low lighting and quiet surroundings? Whatever your reason, Stepping Stones is running an Additional Support Need friendly afternoon on Sunday 24th September, whereby you can make an appointment for the shop to be exclusively yours and you have the undivided attention of our shoe fitting team. To book your appointment, please call the shop on 01569 668362, or send us a message.”

Co-owner of the shop, Lynn Guzik, told the Leader: “We are trying to make people’s lives a bit easier. We have always maintained that we are a child-friendly environment, and that includes accommodating children who may have additional requirements.”

“Hopefully, if it goes well, the idea is that we will do it on a regular basis.”