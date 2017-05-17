Total of seven youths charged following Newtonhill assault

A total of seven male youths have been charged in relation to an assault on a 17 year-old in Newtonhill last Friday night, police have confirmed.

The incident happened at around 11.40pm on Friday, May 12 on Newtonhill Road in the village.

Two 17 year olds have been charged, three 16 year olds have been charged and 2 15 year olds have been charged. They will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Sergeant Kevin Macdonald of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit said: “Seven males have now been charged in relation to this disturbance. This was an isolated incident following a house party attended by a large number of local teenagers.”