Trio are Gnome-where to be found

A widow from Stonehaven has made a heartfelt plea for the return of three garden gnomes which were stolen from her property at the weekend.

Vi Cheyne, who lives on Brickfield Road, has been cheered by the sight of her four gnomes, which she had named after her late husband and his best friends, since her husband, Bobby, died four years ago.

She said: “The gnomes were sitting on a bridge, fishing. My husband and his friends Jake, Ed and John were always together and loved going fishing, so I had written their names on.”

Vi was upset to discover on Sunday morning that three of the gnomes - Jake, Bob and Ed - were gone. The bridge that they were perched on has also disappeared. She has searched surrounding gardens but has now contacted the Leader in the hope that someone will find the gnomes and return them.

She said: “I would dearly love to get them back.

“They are of huge sentimental value to me and my family, but are of no use to anyone else.

“They are very distinctive, I’ve never seen anything else like them.”