High five for local girl

Lathallan School pupil Joanna Hall, 16 from St Cyrus was pleased to learn this week that she achieved 5 As in her Higher examinations.

Joanna studied English, French, History, Music and Spanish and achieved A grades in them all.

Joanna has had a busy summer break having spent time with other pupils volunteering at Vuyani Safehaven Orphanage in South Africa. Joanna who hopes to study Business at University said “I woke up feeling apprehensive this morning and then I finally received the text with my results, I couldn’t be happier!”

Lathallan School are a non-selective school, Headmaster, Richard Toley said “I am so proud to see our pupils achieving their full potential.”

