Portlethen’s Hillside School officially opens

Portlethen’s Hillside School was officially opened today (Friday) with a special programme of events.

Head Teacher Lesley-Anne Munro welcomed guests, pupils gave performances and there were speeches from Cllr Gillian Owen, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, and Director of Education and Children’s Services, Maria Walker.

Cllr Bill Howatson unveiled a commemorative plaque during the event.

The £12.4 million primary school in Portlethen accommodates up to 350 pupils. There are 13 classrooms; a two court gym hall; a large dining area and space for music and drama as well as a life skills area.

Sports and recreation will take place on the all new weather pitch and a playing field may be built on land next to the school if planning permission is granted.

Cllr Owen said: “I am delighted Hillside School is now officially open. This modern new school will be a great place for pupils to learn and develop the skills needed to succeed in life.

“I have no doubt that the pupils will have plenty of fun using the breakout area which is also a space where group work can take place. These spaces will help pupils to make friends and develop good team work skills which is really important.

“I would like to pay tribute to all those involved at Aberdeenshire Council and its partners who have made this new school a reality. The culmination of the hard work that has taken place is this fantastic new school which will see generations of children in Portlethen get a superb start in life.”

Cllr Mark Findlater, vice chair of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “Aberdeenshire Council is committed to giving our children and young people the best education possible and one way this goal is being achieved is by providing state-of-the-art schools.

“This fantastic new building will allow teachers to use the most modern methods to provide our children with the skills they need to go on to secondary education and excel.

“Scotland has a proud history of providing excellent education and this new school shows the future looks bright.”

Aberdeenshire Council runs 152 primary schools, 85 of which have a nursery unit. These primary schools serve over 20,000 pupils.