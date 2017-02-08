Expansion for What’s On Inverbervie

What’s On Inverbervie and its online network of groups and events are expanding.

The team behind it has been announced that the network is moving forward as a community group and will be moving into new premises at 75 King Street.

What’s On Inverbervie started as an online notice board more than eight years ago.

It quickly evolved into a network of selling sites, promotions and events.

The new shop will be a community base, a hub for what’s on in Bervie, as well as home to workshops, a book club, a knitting club, a food bank and much more.

Community volunteer Caroll Evans and Fotheringham’s Property Development are getting behind this community initiative.

Caroll said “I love everything we do here, my children benefit from our input.

“We are working to establish a community cafe, a free social initiative to bring all of our community together.

“The What’s On Shop is very exciting and the new committee are excited to get stuck in.”