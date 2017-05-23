Dementia Awareness Week in Stonehaven

Two events are taking place in Stonehaven next week to mark Dementia Awareness Week (May 29 - June 4).

The ifrst event takes place at Stonehaven Medical Centre on Monday (May 29) at 7pm.

All are welcome to come along to the Dementia Awareness eevening being held in the multi-purpose room to discuss ways in which the community could be made more dementia friendly. All are welcome to attend.

On Tuesday (May 30), people across the area are invited to drop in to the Tea and Blether Awareness and fundraising event at the Invercarron Resource Centre from 10-11.30am. As well as enjoying a cuppa and a pancake, staff will be on hand to offer advice and information on Alzheimer Scotland’s local services, including day care in Stonehaven and a yoga group, walking group, football reminiscence sessions, musical memories and cafe. All money raised at the event will be used locally across South Aberdeenshire.

Sarah Duff, Alzheimer Scotland spokesperson for South Aberdeenshire said:. “This dementia awareness week we want to inspire people to value friendships new and old and will be raising awareness of what to expect when a friend or family member is diagnosed with dementia. By coming together we can help support Scotland’s biggest health and social care challenge by sharing a brew, having a chat about dementia and talking about local services and support.

For more information, visit www.alzscot.org/daw2017

Dementia is the biggest health and social care challenge faced by society today. There are 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland and it is now estimated that 20,000 people will be diagnosed with the condition every year by 2020. If you have any questions about dementia and of the services available in your area call Alzheimer Scotland’s 24 Hour Helpline on 0808 808 3000.