Midsummer Beer Happening 2017 - dates revealed

It’s midwinter - which means now we can all start looking forward to Midsummer and the next Beer Happening in Stonehaven.

The hugely popular celebration of craft brewing, along with the best in local food and music, has unveiled its dates for next year.

The Midsummer Beer Happening will be held from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 17, and is expected to attract more than 4,500 people to the town’s Baird Park.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “It might be six months away, but already the work has begun to make the Midsummer Beer Happening a fantastic three days for everyone who enters our purpose-built marquee.

“We’ve already been scouring the country and Continent for the best craft beers, real ales and Belgian beers we can find.

“Already we are lining up the local producers who will keep everyone fed and the cream of the local music talent to keep everyone entertained.”

Robert said the organisers have been delighted by the success of the previous two Happenings, which built on the Stonehaven Beer Festival. which was held for five years in the Town Hall.

“The feedback we get is tremendous. Everyone has a great time, they love the friendly, relaxed and very special atmosphere. That means a lot to us. As organisers, we are trying to put on the sort of beer festival we would want to go to – it looks like that’s working.”

One of the unique aspects of Midsummer Beer Happening is that it is manned entirely by volunteers from the charities who benefit from the non-profit event.

“Last year everyone who came along to the Happening helped raise £24,000 for charity – that was £8,000 each to Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Home-Start Kincardine, and the youth development programme of Mackie FP Rugby Club,” said Robert who owns the six°north brewery and Marine Hotel.

“We believe money which is raised in Stonehaven should stay in Stonehaven for the good of the community and hope to offer a huge boost to local charities again this year.”

Robert said the organisers are constantly looking at ways to improve and fine tune the event, tickets for which will go on sale in the spring.

“We are hoping to have some new surprises for visitors this year … which you will find out by coming along to the Midsummer Beer Happening next year. Put the dates in your calendar and we will see you then.”