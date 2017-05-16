O2 to launch 4G in Inverbervie

Mobile phone network O2 has announced it will start work next week on bringing 4G to Inverbervie.

The company have pledged to bring high speed mobile internet to its customers in more rural areas. As well as introducing 4G, they will also improve their 2G and 3G network.

Work is scheduled to start the week commencing Monday, May 29.

Subject to successful implementation and testing, customers will see the new and improved service in the following weeks. During the work, there may be times when a customer’s signal experiences intermittent service. Customers can download the O2 TU Go app which enables them to make and receive calls on any WiFi-connected device using their mobile number.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer, Telefónica UK said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Inverbervie will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet. They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling. For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely.”