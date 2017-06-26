Safety of Scotland’s high rise homes to be examined

The safety of Scotland’s high rise tower blocks will be examined by a Holyrood Committee, following the tragedy at Grenfell Tower.

The Scottish Parliament’s Local Government and Communities Committee will scrutinise accommodation in Scotland’s high rise communities, by expanding an on-going inquiry into housing and building regulations in Scotland.

In a letter today to the Minister for Local Government and Housing Kevin Stewart MSP, the Committee welcomes the Scottish Government’s investigation of tower blocks in Scotland and outlines its own plans for further scrutiny of building standards and conditions.

Local Government and Communities Committee Convener, Bob Doris MSP, said:

“There are thousands of families and individuals living in high rise accommodation across Scotland and they are understandably looking for reassurances at this deeply worrying time.

“Whilst both the Scottish Government and our social housing providers have moved quickly to take action and to allay fears, it is important that our Committee provides an additional layer of scrutiny both in terms of fire safety and building standards. That is precisely what we intend to do.

“All parts of the UK must learn from the disaster at Grenfell Tower and we must do all we can to ensure no-one has to experience the loss of a loved one in such tragic circumstances.

“Our Committee will be reviewing building safety standards in full, particularly in highly-dense urban areas with many high rises. We will speak to local authorities, landlords, tenants and of course the Scottish Government as part of this inquiry.”