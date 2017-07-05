St James Church closed for repairs

St James’ Church in Stonehaven will be closed to the public until at least mid-September while the building undergoes extensive work to remove a dry rot infestation in the roof.

The church received a large grant of £107,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) earlier this year, to go towards paying for repairs and improvements.

The dry rot has appeared over the last two years as a result of water getting into the timbers of the 140 years old Grade A listed building.

The design and planning for the work will take at least four weeks, and the actual repairs will take four to six weeks in total.

Concerns have bee nraised that the funding which has already been secured will not cover all of the costs for the initial work, which is just the firt in a three-part project for the church. The planned Book Browse on August 5 will still go ahead, but donations of books should be made by arrangement (phone 01569 764473). A planned concert, ‘Pipe and Organ’, will now take place in Dunnottar Church at 7pm on August 3.

All services will take place in the adjoining church hall until mid-September.