AWPR works: Overnight closure for B979 this weekend

The B979 Netherley Road at Stonehaven is expected to close for two nights for utility works this weekend as part of the continuing Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) works.

It is anticipated that the B979 Netherley Road will close at 8pm on Saturday (May 13) and reopen the following morning at 6am. The road is expected to close again at 8pm on Sunday (May 14) and reopen at 6am on Monday (May 15).

Diversions will be signposted. Road users heading north from Stonehaven should travel via the B979 David Street, Allardice Street and then south on the A957 Bridgefield, Dunnottar Avenue up to Glasslaw Junction.

They should then turn right onto the A92, known locally as the Coast Road (Dunfermline to Stonehaven Road), which leads to the A90.

Road users heading south on the B979 Netherley Road will be able to access the new southbound slip road onto the A90, however there will be no direct access to Stonehaven from this point.

To access Stonehaven, road users should travel via the B979 via the B979 Mains of Ury before turning left to join the A90 at the Newtonhill flyover junction and then re-joining the A90 heading south, taking the first exit to Stonehaven, U90K Den of Logie Road.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists, who will be asked to dismount.

A contraflow, which has been in place on the A90 since March, will stay while these works are underway.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The contractor has been working closely with Police Scotland and the local authorities to ensure anyone who needs to use this section of the B979 Netherley Road over this weekend has a viable alternative available to them, while enhancing the safety of road users and road workers.

“These works have been planned to take place overnight to help minimise the impact they may have on road users. However, road users who would normally use this route should plan their journeys in advance so that they can reach their destination safely and on time. For instance, they should consider giving themselves additional travelling time.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”