Overnight closures at Charleston this weekend

The A90 at Charleston will close overnight for three nights from Friday 28 April to Sunday 30 April between 8pm and 6am as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

Lane closures will also be required on Saturday 29 April and Sunday 30 April between 6am and 8pm. All slip roads will be available while these contraflows are in place.

The A90 closures and lane closures will enable the contractor to install edging along the top of the deck, which will provide support for the safety barrier.

During periods of full closure, road users travelling north should exit the A90 using the Charleston northbound diverge slip road which will also allow them to re-join the A90 and head north. Road users travelling south, should exit the A90 using the Charleston southbound diverge slip road, travel east along the A956 Wellington Road, turn at the roundabout to travel back west along Wellington Road and rejoin the A90 using the Charleston southbound merge slip road.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The contractor has been working closely with Police Scotland and the local authorities to ensure that anyone who needs to use the roads at Charleston can complete their journey, while enhancing the safety of road users and road workers.

“These works have been timed to take place over the weekend to minimise the impact they may have on road users.

“However, we would like to encourage road users who need to travel through or nearby this area to plan their journeys in advance. They should also consider using an alternative route and giving themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”