Two Stonehaven community projects need your votes

Two community-based projects in Stonehaven are hoping local residents will get behind them in a bid to win funding in a nationwide competition.

The Stonehaven Grande Promenade Project, and the Friends of the Open Air Pool are hoping to win votes in the Aviva Community Fund, which awards funding to a variety of projects each year.

The fund is open to everyone – if a project gets enough votes from friends, family and supporters in the community, it could be entered into the finals, where a judging panel will award the funds.

The Aviva Community Fund will finance over 500 projects across four different fund levels and four categories, giving awards to communities throughout the UK.

The Stonehaven Grande Promenade Project is concerned with upgrading the seafront in Stonehaven, making it accessible and appealing to everyone.

More than 50 people turned out to a public meeting last month in support of the project to improve the promenade, and ideas include disabled access, cycle, run lane next to a widened boardwalk, mood lighting, better signage to and from the castle, information/education boards about wildlife, a visitor centre, shelters for bad weather, beach huts selling local crafts and for families to rent out, viewpoints with binoculars/telescopes, picnic benches, tables and seating made from recycled materials and a themed and colourful sea wall.

Meanwhile, the Stonehaven open air pool is hoping to achieve funding to give it the resources to provide a programme of events throughout the season at the pool.

A message on its Facebook page explains: “We aim to cover the costs of employing a suitable person for a 16-week period (three weeks pre-season and for the 13-week open season) to plan, deliver and promote a programme of events, which people would welcome, to attract additional people to the pool and to use it to its full potential.

“We would hope to encourage someone from the local community, possibly a school or college student, who may be studying a relevant subject to help us achieve this goal and to also progress their knowledge, giving them the chance to undertake a hands-on project and promote the pool within the local community.”

For more information, or to register your vote, please visit www.community-fund.aviva.co.uk